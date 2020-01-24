Fall Creek School Board begins work on 2020-21 district budget

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School Board has been preparing for the school district's budget for the 2020-21 school year at its most recent meetings over the past three months.

The board passed unanimously the 2020-21 budget timeline and has received updates on the budget planning by district administrators during these meetings as well. The board also unanimously passed the resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of approximately $3,320,000 general obligation refunding bonds.

The school district calendar the 2020-21 school was adopted unanimously.

In other actions take by the board, all passed unanimously, include accepting the district audit report, the Federal funds procedural manual, accepting Brad LaPoint's retirement at the end of the school year, adopting May 22, 2021 as the graduation date with a time set at 1 p.m., accepting resolutions submitted to the 2020 Wisconsin Association of School Board's upcoming assembly, revision of board policy regarding facility usage, approval of an overseas trip, approving Applied Math class as a math credit towards FCHS graduation requirements beginning with the Class of 2020 along with all coaching/advisory hiring recommendations.