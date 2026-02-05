Fall Creek School Board holds January meeting

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School Board held its January meeting on the 19th in the District Meeting Room. It's next regular meeting is Feb. 16 at 6 p.m., also in the District Meeting Room.

The Board gave its approved to various district policy revisions, recissions and adoption of new policies (or the first reading of such) concerning school support organizations, personal communication devices and academic honesty.

They also approved adding two part-time aide positions for the remainder of the school year and awarded the computer purchase bid. And they approved the summer school coordinator contract and open enrollment spaces for regular and special education students.