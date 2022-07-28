Fall Creek School Board holds July meeting

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School Board held its July meeting back on the 18th in the district meeting room.

On its agenda, the Board unanimously approved budget adjustments for the 2021-22 school year; approved a staff breakfast and lunch at the start of the school year; adopted the state's academic standards for the 2022-2023 school year for the district and moved the August board meeting to the 22nd.

There was discussion before the Board on upgrades to security at the K-12 building this summer and on the district audit as well.

The Board went into closed session to discuss personnel hires, retirements and resignations. They took up these matters coming out of closed session.