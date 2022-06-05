Fall Creek School Board holds March meeting

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School Board held their final meeting before the April 5 election and the start of a new board term back on March 21 in the District Office meeting room.

The Board unanimously approved the preliminary budget forecast for the 2022-23 school year. They also unanimously approved revising Board Policy 221 which concerns the Qualifications and Duties of the District Administrator as presented; approved revising Board Policy 222, which concerns recruitment and appointment of administrator(s) as presented.and approved revising Board Policy

243.3 - Development of Handbooks.

Also unanimously approved was a motion to replace the staff COVID-19 Quarantine Bank of Days language that was approved at the January meeting of the board.

The board went into closed session concerning staff hiring and resignations. They came out of closed session and voted unanimously to give the authority to Superintendent Joe Sanfelippo to accept employee resignations and retirements submitted in March, April, May, June, July, August and September and to hire for all open positions prior to Board meetings in these months.