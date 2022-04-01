Fall Creek School Board holds November meeting

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School Board held its November meeting back on the 15th at the FC district office.

The board unanimously approved the contract with Baird Inc. They also unanimously approved a motion to set the prices for breakfast and lunch for adults to $4.65 for lunch and $2.56 for breakfast as required by the Wisconsin DPI School Nutrition Program.

The Board discussed staff COVID Quarantine Procedures and also held discussion on the possibility of revising Board Policy 164 which concerns Board Member Compensation and Expenses.The 2022-23 school calendar was also discussed.

Due to the normal meeting date falling on Washington's Birthday, the board decided unanimously to move the date of the February board meeting to Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.