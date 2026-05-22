Fall Creek secures third straight Western Cloverbelt title

This wasn't quite the same win 48 hours before.

No. 6 ranked Fall Creek dominated Bloomer from start to finish to win 13-0 in five innings at Bloomer on Tuesday, May 19 to stay with No. 4 Elk Mound in the competition for the Western Cloverbelt Conference (WCC) title.

But in Thursday, May 21's ballgame at FC, its was the Blackhawks ahead early, 5-3 after their half of the second.

Fall Creek plated a run each in the second and third innings to tie the score, then ripped out four in the fourth to take the lead Bloomer could not come back on.

Thus, FC won the game 9-5 and its third straight WCC title, improving its overall record to 20-4-1.

"In terms of the qualities this group of guys have that help them," FC head coach Matt Prissel said, "they have a strong confidence in their abilities and skills so they know that if they stick to their plan, approach, and process, they will compete at a high level. Even when we are behind on the scoreboard, the guys trust that if we can get some guys on base and have some good at bats with solid contact and make the other team make some plays, we always have a chance. We knew we needed to start having some "clean innings" in the field after the 1st 2 innings were not clean, but from the 3rd-7th inning we got sharper in the field and from the mound. Finally, this group of guys has played a lot of baseball not only in this season, but in previous seasons so by playing quality opponents and good competition they tend to relish the opportunity to pursue success."

Fall Creek closes it regular season at Eleva-Strum's Spangberg Field next Tuesday, May 26 at 5 p.m.. It then be off for a week before its hosts a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal contest against either No. 8 seed Chippewa Falls McDonell or No. 9 seed Osseo-Fairchild. This first-round regional ballgame is set for next Thursday, May 28 at Casper Park.

The win was the 18th in a row for the Crickets. Another team on fire is their upcoming opponents next week. The Cardinals have won 10 of 12 games since April 24. Not even a loss to No. 4 ranked Blair-Taylor on Monday, May 18 by a 9-2 score could slow them down as they blanked Whitehall 8-0 at home on Tuesday, May 19 and then improved to 13-6 overall with an 11-7 win at home over Eau Claire Regis on Thursday, May 21. Like Fall Creek, Central will be off for a week before it plays in the D-4 regional semifinals vs. either No. 6 seed Hillsboro or No. 11 Wonewoc Center at Spangberg Field at 5 p.m.

Osseo-Fairchild (12-8 overall) went 2-1 this week. They started with a 12-2 pounding at home over Stanley-Boyd on Monday, May 18 with Drew Hanson both pitching a three-hitter in five innings and leading the Thunder at the plate with three RBIs. Also hitting was Tyler Smith, 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Colton Williams, 2-for-3 with a triple, with Mason Schmidt and Brooks Koxlien both getting two hits each. After losing 3-1 at Large Dairyland champs Melrose-Mindoro on Tuesday, May 19, the Thunder concluded their Dairyland Conference schedule with an 11-6 win at home over Augusta on Thursday, May 21. Drew Paulus was the winning pitcher and he hit a double as Drew Hanson also doubled. Tyler Smith had two hits and a team-best three stolen bases for O-F while teammates Mason Schmidt and Chance Smith both had two hits. Osseo-Fairchild finishes its regular season on Tuesday, May 26 at home vs. Mondovi.

Augusta started the week very well, a 4-2 winner at Independence/Gilmanton on Monday, May 18. Bryce Buttke hit a double for AHS and Tyler Lee drove in a run. The Beavers scored three times in the top of the sixth to break a 1-1 and Lee struck out five to get the win. Augusta (4-15 overall) was looking to start a winning streak the very next day at Lincoln but were shutout by the Hornets 2-0. AHS will play a rescheduled contest vs. Thorp/Owen-Withee on Tuesday, May 26 before its first round, Division 4 regional playoff contest at Spring Valley on Thursday, May 28.