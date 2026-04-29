Fall Creek takes girls team title in Arcadia, boys second

Fall Creek had the most success of the Tri-County Area prep track and field teams during the week of April 21-28.

The Crickets won the girls' team title in the Fredrickson-Sonnentag Invite held in Arcadia on April 23 despite wet, rainy conditions. The boys second in their team standings out of eight teams competing.

FC girls scored 141 points, ahead of Neillsville's 117 and Altoona's 109. Rylee Winsand, Audrey Heuer and Cornia Grossinger had Fall Creek only first places in the meet. Winsand won the 300-meter low hurdle sin :48.49 seconds, Heuer tied for first n the long jump at 15 feet, two inches while Grossinger won the discus with a toss of 107 feet.

Fall Creek used its depth to win with multiple scorers in various events. Audrey Heuer and Jamie Johnston finished fourth and sixth respectively in the 400-meter dash. Winsand and Lydia Sopiarz finished 2-3 in the 100-meter high hurdles. Paige Anderson and Johanna Grossinger placed 5-6 in the high jump. Audrey Koehler and Emily Volbrecht placed 2-3 in the 3200-meter run and fifth and sixth in the 1600-meter run,. Heuer and Madelyn Morneau placed 4-6 in the 200-meter dash. Heuer also finished sixth in the triple jump and Anderson seventh in the long jump. Anderson placed fourth in the pole vault and Morneau was eighth in the 100-meter dash. In the relays, FC placed second in both the mile and two-mile.

On the boys' side of things, FC received first places from Pat Lebeis in the 400 in :54.55 seconds and Brennan Steinke in the discus with a toss of 123-5.

Like the girls, there were multiple scorers in different events for the Fall Creek boys. Lebeis was fourth and Drake Nesbit seventh in the 200. Alex Anderson and Weston Mielke placed 6-8 in the 3200; Ira Mason and Kale Korger4 placed 6-76 in the 110-meter high hurdles and 5-6 in the 300-meter IM hurdles. Logan Nyseth and Mason placed 7-8 respectively in the high jump. Tey Winsand and Ansderson placed 6-7 in the pole vault. Jackson Tangley p[laced second and Nyseth finished 2-7 in the long jump and Ian Viring and Max Nall finished 7-8 in the shot put. Other points for the Crickets came from Trevor Whittlinger, second in the discus, Tangley, second in the triple jump and Marcus Coleman., eight in the 800. In the relays. FC was third in the 400 and 1600 and fifth in the 800 and 3200.

Eleva-Strum hosted its own 10-team invitational meet last week Tuesday, April 21. The Cardinal boys placed second and the girls finished in fourth. Winning the team titles were Stanley-Boyd for girls and Auburndale for boys.

Top place winners in the girls meet for Central were Avery Spanberg, second in the 100 and third in the 200 and second in the pole vault; Annalyse Preston, eighth in the 400; Aliza Kulig, second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles and the high jump; Lily Ross, sixth in the 100 and seventh in the 300.Lydia Nicolet and Ashlyn Hanson, 3-5 in the triple jump and Sydnee Hanner, fifth in the discus. In the relays, E-S was fourth in the 400, second in the 800; second in the 1600 and third in the 3200.

On the boys' side, E-S notched a triple placing in the 110-meter high hurdles with Bo Windjue second, Axel Young fourth and Brayden Nelson eighth. Young and Gabe Wakefield were 3-7 in thee 300 hurdles. Nolan McConell and Daniel Segerstrom placed 4-6 in the 400; Russell Hulett was fourth in the high jump and second in the triple jump. McConnell and Brock Stendahl went 6-8 in the long jump. Jaxon Rindal was fourth and Wyatt Tucker eighth in the shot put and Rindal was second in the discus. Windjue was third and Logan Riesenweber was sixth in the pole vault. Where the Cards did their best in the boys meet was the relays as the team of Luis Kinser plus Windjue, Riesenweber and Stendahl won the 800 in 1:40.35; the quartet of Hulett, Segerstrom, McConell and Riesenweber placed first in the 1600 in 3:50.57 while finishing second in the 3200 relay and sixth in the 400.

Eleva-Strum joined up with Osseo-Fairchild for the annual Trempealeau County Meet held in Arcadia on Monday, April 27 and again held despite bad weather. Arcadia won the boys team title and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau the girls. E-S boys were third and the girls fourth. O-F boys placed sixth and the girls seventh although they both scored over 50 points.

Event by event in the Trempealeau County Meet, the E-S girls 3200-meter relay team of Clara Christ, Lydia Nicolet, Ashlyn Hanson, Annelyse Preston finished first in a time of 11:55.44. E-S boys were second in the same event. Kulig won the county title in the 100 meter high hurdles in :18.52 seconds. Windjue took sixth in the same event. Spangberg finished second and Osseo-Fairchild's Reese Ziegler placed seventh in the girls 100. O-F's Dylan Fritxz and Drake Vojtik placed 3-7 in the boys' 100. Central's girls and boys both finished second in the 800 relay. Segerstrom and teammate Zach Marco placed 5-6 in the boys 400. Osseo-Fairchild girls were the county champions in the 400 relay in :57 seconds even. Team members are Naomi Hoffman, Jianna Scheffer, Addie Swanson and Ziegler. E-S was second in the same event. The Thunder made it a clean sweep in the 400 relay winning the boys' county title in :48.47 seconds with a team consisting of Fritz, Vojtik, Ty Hanson and Maddox Abramczak. The Redbirds 400 quartet placed third. Kulig was the county champ in the 300 hurdles in :52.93 seconds. Windjue placed third for boys in the 300 IM hurdles. Eleva-Strum notched three top eight places in the girls' 200 with Spangberg second, Tatum Koxlien sixth and Brenley Bauer eighth. Fritz placed fourth and Kinser sixth in the boys' 200. The Thunder's Alyssa Burmesch finished second in the 3200 run and E-S Alexander Awe finished sixth in the two-mile run while teammate Lucas Grandgaard finished seventh. The team of Kulig, Nicolet, Preston and Callan Skoug won the 4x400 relay in 4:45.28 and E-S finished third in the boys 1600-meter relay. In the field events, Kulig won the high jump at 4-8 while Skoug was third. Hulett finished second in the high jump. Spangberg won the pole vault at 8-6 and E-S's Myla Segerstrom finished seventh. Windjue and Riesenwber finished 2-3 in the pole vault. Hoffman and Ziegler went 2-3 in the long jump for O-F while Hulett took second in long jump with Abramczak and Vojtik 7-8 in the same event. Nicolet and Hanson were 6-7 in the triple jump for girls and in boys it was Hanson second, Abramczak fourth, McConell fifth and Young seventh. Zoey Gunderson placed third for Eleva-Strum in the girls discus and Rindal was the county champ for boys with a throw of 143-10 in miserable weather conditions. Osseo-Fairchild's Jason Sedillo placed seventh. O-F's Makaela Kiesow finished third in the shot put and Gundersopn took eighth. Rindal finished second in the boys' shot put.

The Black River Falls Invitational is the lone meet for the rest of the week on Thursday, April 30 and it involves Fall Creek, Augusta and Eleva-Strum. FC is also gearing up to host its first home meet in six years at its newly renovated Schultz Field complex this Monday, May 4. Participating in the meet are Chippewa Falls McDonell, Cadott, Colfax, Osseo-Fairchild, Eau Claire Regis and the Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts. Next Thursday, May 7 is the Dairyland Conference True Team Meet at Blair-Taylor. All meets begin at 4 p.m.