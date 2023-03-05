Home / Augusta Area Times / Fall Creek tracksters continue breaking school records this season

Fall Creek tracksters continue breaking school records this season

Wed, 05/03/2023 - 14:52 ateditor

FALL CREEK - It was a record-breaking week for Fall Creek tracksters over the past several meets.

Senior runner Jenna Anders set a new school record in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:05.84 at the West Allis Nathan Hale High School Distance Night Meet back on Friday, April 28. This meet included athletes from all Divisions across the state and required certain times to qualify.

Meanwhile sophomore jumper Alena Sanfelippo shattered her school long jump record during the Augusta Invitational on Thursday, April 27 with a winning mark of 17-11. Her previous record was 17 even.

And the Crickets' girls 800-meter relay team of Samantha Bann, Rebecca Sturz, Sanfelippo and Anders won in a time of 1:46.93 at Augusta, a new school record.

Sports

