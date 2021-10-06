Fall Creek tracksters win WCC titles in boys' and girls' meets

CHIPPEWA FALLS - The Fall Creek High School Track and Field Teams went hardware shopping this week and came home with as much as they can handle.

Both Cricket squads won their respective Western Cloverbelt Conference titles and their athletes came home with many medals as well.

The meet was held over two days at Dorias Field hosted by Chippewa Falls McDonell as severe weather postponed the meet which began Tuesday, June 8 to Wednesday, June 9.

Team scores in the girls' meet were 1). Fall Creek 161.50; 2). Stanley-Boyd 130.5; 3). Altoona 113; 4) Chippewa Falls McDonell 99; 5). Cadott 91; 6). Eau Claire Regis 59; 7). Osseo-Fairchild 23; 8) Thorp 3.

FC's points came from first places from freshman Emallie Sorensen in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.64. She finished second in the 800 which was won by her teammate, sophomore Jenna Anders 2:21.09. Anders won again in the mile run in 5:38.58 and she added a first in the 3200-meter run in 12:56.10. FC also got wins in the 400-meter relay in :53.89 (1). Samantha Bann 10; 2). Katie Kent; 3). Megan Johnston 10; 4) Kylie VanDong 10) and 1600-meter relay in 4:24.44 (1). McKenna Klawiter 10; 2). Megan Johnston 10; 3). Katie Kent 11 4). Emallie Sorensen 9). Sophomore JaneyAnn Grossinger won the discus with a toss of 96 feet, three inches

Also finishing in the top three for FC were Samantha Bann, second in the 200-meter dash; Johnston, second in the 300-meter low hurdles; 800-meter relay, second and 3200-meter relay, third; VanDong, third in the pole vault; Grossinger, third in the shot put.

More points were scored for Fall Creek as Klawiter was seventh in the 100 and fifth in the 200; Kent placed fifth in the 400; Sophia Schultz eighth in the 3200; Evelyn Bergeron was eighth in the high jump; Kent fifth in the long jump; VanDong and Johnston placed fourth-fifth in the triple jump; Caroline Grossinger, fifth in the shot put; and VanDong, fourth in the discus.

Osseo-Fairchild's highest finish in the girls' meet was a pair of thirds from its 400 and 800-meter relay teams along with an eighth from Karmen Paulus in the long jump; sixth from Taylor Hammer in the shot put, fifth from Mariah Steinke in the discus, eighth from Hayden Vold in the 100-meter high hurdles and seventh from Hammer in the 200.

Fall Creek again used overwhelming and high-scoring depth to place first in the boys' team score with 174 points to Stanley-Boyd's 150. They were followed by Eau Claire Regis 109, Altoona 99, Chippewa Falls McDonell 80, Cadott 65, Osseo-Fairchild 1 and Thorp 0

FC also scored firsts in the 1600-meter relay in 3:39.46 (1). Isaiah Kaufman 12 2). Leo Hagberg 10; 3). Kael Sanfelippo 11 4). Ben Kelly 10) and 3200-meter relay in 9:06.62 (1). Stewart Gundry 10; 2). Tyler Kleinhans 10; 3). Kael Sanfelippo 11; 4) Eric Steinke 11) along with junior Soren Johnson in the high jump at 5-10 and shot put with a toss of 44 feet even.

In fact, the Crickets dominated the throws, scoring 42 of a possible 48 points in the top three places with Andrew Anderson finishing second in the shot put and FC sweeping the top three spots in the discus with Anderson winning with a throw of 140-feet followed by Johnson and Riley Wathke. These points helped tremendously in separating the Crickets from the rest of the field.

Other top three places for FCHS in the boys' meet came from Leo Hagberg in both the long and triple jumps, second; 800-meter relay team, second; 400-meter relay team, third; Caleb VanDong in the 110-meter high hurdles, third; Steinke in the 800, second and Sanfelippo in the 400, second.

Other points scored by FC athletes included Ryan Whittlinger in the 100-meter dash, eighth; Kaufman in the 200, fourth; Hagberg and Stewart Gundry in the 800, fourth and sixth; Kleinhans and Brian Birdsall in the 1600, sixth and eighth respectively; Mason Antxzak in the 3200, eighth; Sullivan Monnier and VanDong in the 300-meter IM hurdles, fourth and seventh; Eli Laube in the high jump, fourth; Levi Atkins and Antczak in the pole vault, sixth and seventh and Jacob Wathke in the triple jump, seventh.

Osseo-Fairchild's lone point in the meet came from Jacob Landrum in the discus throw, eighth.

Both teams will compete in Monday's WIAA Division 3 Mondovi Regional Meet beginning at 4 p.m. Top-four place-winners advanbce to the sectional meet next Thursday in Boscobel beginning at 3:30 p.m.