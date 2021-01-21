Fall Creek Village Board approves 2021 budget

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board passed its 2021 budget during its November meeting held back on the 9th.

The budget's total revenue and expenditures comes to $870,000 in general funds along with funds for debt service, capital projects, special revenues and enterprise funds. The levy came to $506,602

The board also approved granting a 2% raise for full-time employees as outlined in the 2021 budget and in another budget matter the board approved increasing the Village’s contribution to the covered employee H.S.A. accounts to $2000/year for family coverage and $1000/year for single coverage.

During the monthly meeting for December held on the 14th, board members considered an Xcel Energy request for an additional gas line right-of-way on the boulevard in front of Keller Park reportedly due to their contractor exceeding the initial right-of-way. However, the board decided to vote to insist the project be redone according to the original plan in order to preserve greenspace in the park.

The village board also approving the Fall Creek Pond Management Plan 2020, approved change orders to A-1 Excavating for various village public works projects along with pay requests to Viking Industrial for painting the water tower; approved agreement with Clifton, Larson, Allen accounting firm for audit services; approving a recycling charge of $12.00 per single-family, home, duplex, triplex, and four-plex, as requested by the Eau Claire County Planning & Development Commission and also agreed to extend the holiday bonus gifts and the merit bonuses as discussed in closed session during the December 14 meeting just after they voted to come out of closed session.