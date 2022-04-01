Fall Creek Village Board approves 2022 budget

FALL CREEK - The 2022 Fall Creek Village Budget was approved by an unanimous vote of the village board at their November meeting held on the 8th.

The all-fund budget came to $2,748,544. The tax levy was set at $515,747 by the board' approval and all amendments to the original budget draft were approved as well before the budget hearing. The board approved the placement of a recycling charge as determined by Eau Claire County on the tax roll and approved placing the delinquent utility, special charges, and special assessments on the tax roll.

Board member discussed the shortfall in the village's Water Fund. Village Administrator and Public Works Director Jared McKee gave board members options to deal with the shortfall and recommended completing a full-rate case study with the Wisconsin Public Service.

Board members also discussed building a new ballfield in the village. It was learned that the school district has expressed interest in working together with the village on this project. The board unanimously granted broad authority to Administrator/PWD Jared McKee and Trustees Karen Hurd and Ben Burch to meet with the Fall Creek school administration and their board on the ballfield project.

After coming out of closed session, board members unanimously approved to accept the employee raises as discussed and to allow Administrator McKee the flexibility in doing some amendments for personnel issues outside of the personnel handbook outline.