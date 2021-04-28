Fall Creek Village Board approves ATV traffic in village

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board approved a plan to to open all streets to ATV/UTV traffic with a posted speed limit of 15 mph and to start the process to update village ordinances. This was done at the March 8 meeting of the board at the Village Hall, the final one before the new term began in April.

The motion passed on a vote of 5-1 with trustee Sheena Katz voting against. The request for the ATV/UTV traffic on village streets came from the Big Creek ATV Club.

Speaking of streets, the board heard a request from citizen Vern Meng asking to reduce the speed limit on State St. and install signs and or monitors driver's speed limits.

The board also approved a motion to purchase an Exmark Laser gas engine lawn mower from Eau Claire Lawn Equipment for $12,954, approved the purchase of a solar- powered LED School Crossing System from Solar Traffic Systems in an amount not to exceed $5,626, declared the land at 726 S. Wisconsin St. as surplus property and begin with the rezoning process necessary for sale of the property, approved purchase of Pelorus computer software for Village Administrator Jared McKee at a cost of $20,000 plus $1,250 quarterly support fees and approved a motion withdraw from the inter-municipal library agreement by the end of 2021.

The village has recently received approximate $90,000 bequeath money received from Amandus and Robert Ziemann, to make capital improvements at Keller Park. The village is also looking at obtaining grants from the DNR to help further such improvements along with benefitting the Inland Lake District. Grant applications with the DNR for park projects require the village have a comprehensive outdoor recreation plan. West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission can assist in preparing a professional outdoor recreation plan for a cost of approximately $4,000 and the board voted to approved such an expediture.