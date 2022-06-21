Fall Creek Village Board approves changes to garbage contract, service fee

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board during its May meeting back on the 9th in the Village Hall approve an amendment to the Garbage Service Contract to lock fuel service increase to no higher than three percent increase and a motion to increase the increase the administrative portion of the garbage bill by $1.00 per month.

The question of the garbage services contract took up considerable discussion time by the board and led to a failed vote to increase the administrative portion of the village's garbage service bill by $1.75 by a 4-3 margin and another failed vote by a 5-2 margin to further study the question in committee. Board members came to approve a motion for a $1.00 per month increase by a 6-1 margin with just Trustee Karen Hurd voting no.

There was also considerable discussion on appointments to village Planning Commission. By a 4-1 vote with two members abstaining, the village board voted to remove Helen Hartmann from the Plan Commission and voting 6-1 to appoint Curt Strasburg and Bill Boettcher to the Commission with Hurd voting "No" on both votes.

The board also voted to amend and repeal sections of village code entitled "Chapter 214 Sewers" to be renamed "Title 8 – Sewer" and to make it a part of the Code of the Village of Fall Creek. The amendment also adjusts the fee schedule for accepting septage and establishes a limit of 2,500 gallons a week. The motion was approved by a 5-2 margin with Trustees Sheena Kaatz, Matt Mattoon voting no.

The village audit reportedly went well and showed the Village is in good financial condition.

In other agenda items, the board approved another village code amendment concerning government and administration by an unanimous vote. They also voted approval of an amendment to village code updating village records policy by adding a fee for flash drive usage and voted on first readings on code amendments which cleans up the language and defines the record retention schedule to include the police department’s documents along with an amendment dealing with abandoned and inoperable vehicles in the village and other parking regulations. They also voted unanimously to spend $2,000 for purchasing a Y.S.I. combination

meter.