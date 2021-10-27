Fall Creek Village Board approves dogs in parks ordinance

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board unanimously approved of an ordinance allowing dogs in village parks at its meeting back o0n Sept. 13.

The ordinance was approved upon its second reading. It will allow dogs if they are on a leash. It also states that any waste left behind by the dogs is the responsibility of the owner to clean up.

The board also unanimously approved a conditional use permit to allow a church at 320 S. Wisconsin St. and unanimously approved a bid bid for cleaning the sediment trap in the pond to.A-1 Excavating for $48,600.

Board members also agreed to have the village coordinate its bid for crack sealing its portion of Water Town Rd. with Town of Lincoln. Both municipalities are looking at approving the bid from Superior Sealers at a cost of $6,355.

Trustee Ben Burch was authorized by the board to move forward in approaching the Fall Creek Lion’s Club to work on plans to build an additional baseball diamond in Keller Park due to growth in Fall Creek Youth Sports program.

The Fall Creek Pond Preservation Team Report praised the village's public works crew for cleaning the sediment trap and cleaning the weeds out of the pond The report also talked about the pre-application process for a grant for dredging the pond and work to repair the buffer (trees and grasses around the edge of the pond) to help absorb nutrients before rainwater carries them into the pond.