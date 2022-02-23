Fall Creek Village Board approves land sale, development

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board approve a developer’s agreement with Brian Larson and sale of a lot on the corner of Boardwalk and CTH. D during a special meeting of the board held back on Jan. 19. The agreement and sale is for land in the village's industrial park for electrical shop.

The matter was also discussed during the board's regular monthly meeting for January held back on the 10th and finalized over a week later.

At the regular board meeting, the board discussed the matter of parking variances within the village limits in regards to specific citizen requests and within village parking ordinances. The board unanimously agreed to allow Charles Kuehn for a period of six months to continue to park his vehicles on his lawn the way he has been and also granted a request of David & Susan Bougie to extend the deadline to comply with the Village ordinance until June 30. In that time the committee will review the parking ordinances and the subject will be revisited.

The village's Open Book date was set for April 14th from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. and the Board of Review was set for June 1st from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. The board also voted to have the village to rent the former Raether property on a month-to-month basis and to unanimously approved the Village's proposed Use of Force Policy by the Police Department and publish on the Village website as required by the State.