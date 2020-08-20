Fall Creek Village Board approves lease and purchase of property in village

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board unanimously approved a lease and then eventual purchase of a home on E. Randall St. at its July 13 monthly meeting at the Village Hall.

The Village of Fall Creek is working with the Raether family to rent the house to gain revenue while working on the plans/marketing for the sale of land for real estate development. The Raethers were in favor of leasing the house beginning August 1st for nine months, with the stipulation that when the entire property sale with the Village is completed, the lease for the house would transfer over to the Village. Rent would be set at between $850 and $900 per month with utilities not included. The motion also included a passage for the option to rent will be offered to the new Village

Administrator/Public Works Director Jared McKee. If he chooses not to rent the property, the Village will advertise for a renter.

The board also unanimously accepted a bid from Senn Blacktop for reconstruction/repaving the Village’s share of Kopplin Rd. with three-inch asphalt in the amount of $36,496.33 on the condition of receiving more specifics as to how to align the project with the Town of Lincoln, and to get in touch with affected property owners and move ahead with the special assessment procedure.

The board also unanimously approved agenda items such as approving the building permit application for installation of a fence at 114 S State St., granting the request to temporarily change parking on

Washington Ave. for a special church service on various dates for the remainder of the year payment request for various village projects, approved issuing water and sewer system mortgage revenue bonds, and amendments to ordinances regarding Village Officers and Employees and Construction and Fire Prevention. ,