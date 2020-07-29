Fall Creek Village Board approves license requests

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board in its June meeting held back on the 8th approved all classes of beer and liquor license requests by establishments and stores within the village limits for the 2020-21 license year.

They also advanced to a second reading a proposal to reduce license fees for fermented malt beverages in the wake of the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board also approved the license bid for garbage hauling from Advance Disposal Services - Solid Waste Midwest for the same license years. All bartender's licenses were unanimously approved as well.

In other agenda items, the board unanimously approved a sign & building permit applications for Revival

Church at 126 S Liberty St.; approved the request of Pastor Rick Biederman for St. James Trinity Lutheran Church to use Keller Park parking lot as an option for holding church services during the COVID-19 virus epidemic; approved the purchase of a 2000-watt portable generator for the village's water department at a cost not to exceed $600 and awarded the paving of Keller Park to Eau Claire County at

a cost not to exceed $65,000.

Coming out of closed session extend an offer of employment to the new village police officer at a pay rate of $22.00/hr. In another police-related matter, the board unanimously appointed Police Chief

Chad Dachel as the village's noxious Weed Control Commissioner for a one-year term.

The board also approved a building permit request from David & Susan Bougie to extend the building permit for a gazebo at 408 E Washington Avenue for one year.