Fall Creek Village Board approves licenses in June meeting

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board approved various licenses for businesses within the village limits at its June meeting held back on the 13th.

This included liquor and beer licenses, cigarettes, garbage and refuge and bartender licenses as well.

The board voted unanimously to amend and repeal sections of Chapter 31 Finance and Chapter 82 Records Amendment to combine the two chapters and create a record retention schedule. They also unanimously approved the village's CMAR report requests related to Fall Creek Fun Fest which was held last weekend.

The board went into closed session but took no action coming back into open session. They unanimously voted for a memorial plaque for Earl “Bud” Drehmel be installed in Memorial Park. They also approved looking into putting in a camera system in Keller Park.