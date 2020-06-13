Fall Creek Village Board approves measure to help homeowners with stormwater damage

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board voted unanimously at its May meeting to assist homeowners whose property was damaged by stormwater runoff.

Citizens Suzette and Robert Jackson asked the board allow the replacement of their driveway damaged by stormwater runoff from a neighboring property be added to the McKinley Ave. project. This request was not asking the village pay any portion of the cost of driveway replacement. Instead they requested help in financing the cost by allowing it to be specially assessed.

The McKinley Ave. street project was also on the agenda in a letter from Town of Lincoln Chairman Bob Dewitz stating the dump trucks hauling for the McKinley Ave. reconstruction project damaged the southerly part of Kopplin Rd. that runs north/south. Village officials have discussed with Chairman Dewitz the possibility the town Lincoln to do something to their portion of the shared road as well, requesting the Village pay part of that cost in reimbursement for this damage or the Town of Lincoln could make the repairs and bill the village. Discussion between the town and village will continue on this matter.

The village board also unanimously agreed to extend the village's Declaration of Emergency for the COVID-19 virus until June 8.

The board approved a motion by a 6-1 vote to apply for a State Trust Fund Loan in the amount of $80,000 for the purpose of financing resurfacing of roadways, parking lots and park projects. The loan is for a 5-year term at an interest rate of 2.5%. Trustee Bob Jenkins voted no.

In other agenda items, the village board unanimously approved the April 30 Budget Comparison Report and the ClerkTreasurer's monthly report; waive requirements in village personnel policy and the

employment agreement for Tyler Geske, based on his combined years of service as Geske is resigning from from the village's police department; pay Winona Mechanical for the Klingbeil

Lift Station project in the amount of $19,175.75; approve bequeaths to the village from Amandus E. Ziemann and Robert D. Ziemann for mill dam repair, Keller Park, Fall Creek Public Library or Senior Citizen’s

building; a motion to reduce the alcohol beverage licensing fees to the minimum allowed by the state for the upcoming license year; approved all updated amendments to village codes and the appointment of Tanya Roberts to the Library Board

On agenda items which passed with dissenting votes was a motion to move ahead with the hiring of the Administrator/Public Works Director position with a starting salary between $65,000 and $75,000. Board member Bob Jenkins was opposed and a motion to designate the scope of proposed paving projects in the village as Keller Park parking lot, Village Hall parking lot, post office parking lot. Both Jenkins and Trustee Joyce Aldrich voted no. Both trustees also voted no on a motion to accept a bid from TimeClock Plus in the amount of $813 for licensing, activation, and support services for electronic payroll timecard software.