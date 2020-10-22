Fall Creek Village Board approves motions on Raether property

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board unanimously approved a pair of motions related to the village's purchase of the Raether property at it's September meeting back on the 14th.

The board removing all contingencies from the offer to purchase the Raether property and giving authorization to Village President Tim Raap to sign

closing documents. They also agreed to approve spending up to $10,000 for any land preparation expenses for the Raether property.

The board also unanimously approved funding requests for various Fall Creek Police Department equipment, including cameras for the squad car and the Police Department office, and approved pay requests to contractors for various village public works projects. They also approved a bartender's license application and a policy to rent out village land for $100 per acre,

Potential options for trick or treating in the village on Halloween were also discussed.

The board went into closed session to talk about an economic development proposal in the village's business park. They came out of closed session and agreed unanimously to to pursue negotiations regarding land with land in TIF (Tax-Incremental Financing) district.