Fall Creek Village Board approves new lift station

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board gave its approval to build a new lift station for the village's water and sewer system during its May meeting held back on the 12th at the Village Hall.

With the building of the new library/village center being built, Board members came to support building a new lift station to increase system capacity. The Board unanimously approved moving forward with the lift station project and award the project to the low bidder Haas Sons, Inc. at $555,952.66. They also voted unanimously to authorize Village Administrator Jared McKee to go out on the bond market with Ehlers Inc. for up to $1.5 million.

The Board also approved granting a variance to Dustin LeVasseur at 351 S. Victory St. to park his camper at the side of his garage, between his and his neighbor’s house. The approval allows for parking on pavers as submitted in his application and recognizes the neighbor’s letter stating she is in agreement with the parking location between their houses.

In other agenda items, the Board approve the Park Committee’s recommendation to put sidewalk along the west side of the Keller Park playground area; to have the area surrounding the playground

equipment be filled with woodchips and place a plastic barrier between the woodchips and the sandbox area.