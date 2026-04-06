Fall Creek Village Board approves new parking ordinance

FALL CREEK - Upon its second reading, the Village Board of Fall Creek unanimously approved several amendments to Title 10 Motor Vehicles & Traffic, making it a part of the Code of the Village of Fall Creek at its February meeting held on the 9th at the Village Hall.

These amendments were considered and adopted to deal with parking congestion in the downtown business district.

The Board also approved the purchase of a new village plow/dump truck, an International Harvester truck with Universal body from Ascendance Truck Centers of Chippewa Falls at a cost not to exceed $250,000.

The Board heard the various 2025 year-end fund reports along with Village Administrator Jared McKee's year-end report as well. They also unanimously approved several pay requests for the construction of the new library/village hall/community center project which were Pay Request #7 of RJ Jurowski for a net due of $297,825.00; Pay Request #3 of GRD Masonry for a net due of $203,735.00 and Pay Request #5 of Tanner Excavating for a net due of $11,293.75.

The Board went into closed session to consult with "Counsel for the Governmental Body Who is Rendering Oral or Written Advice Concerning Strategy to be Adopted by the Body with Respect to Litigation in Which it is or is Likely to Become Involved, Namely, Potential Litigation." The Board returned to open session, took no action and adjourned for the evening.