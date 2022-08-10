Fall Creek Village Board approves variance for dog allowance

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board approved a variance request of village code for a resident on the number of allowable dogs at its September meeting held on the 12th in the Village Hall.

The request for variance from two dogs to four for a new family moving into the village was done contingent upon them putting up a fence on their property and the Board potentially revoking the variance if there are complaints by neighbors about noise or smell or incidents with the dogs and that if two of dogs die they cannot be replaced.

The Board approved a pay request for work on the Keller Park ballfield. There were also first readings by the Board on proposed amendments to the village's zoning ordinances and to ordinances related to health & sanitation that deal with outdoor burning, junk dealers, nuisances, garbage and recycling, trees, weeds, yards and lawns. They also unanimously approved all bartender license applications.

The board went into closed session to negotiating the purchasing of public properties. They came out of closed session and unanimously approved purchase, development and real estate option agreements that were discussed in closed session and assigned possible broadband research and funding opportunities to the Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee.

On Sept. 28 the Village Board held a special meeting to review the draft water rate case proposal from Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.