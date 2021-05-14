Fall Creek Village Board begins consideration of ATV/UTV traffic in village

FALL CREEK - The fall Creek Village Board began the process to have ATV/UTV traffic on village streets at its meeting back on April 12 at the Village Hall.

The board approved the first reading of an ordiance adding ATV’s and to establish the ATV speed limit as 10 mph under the posted automobile speed limit, and to exempt bicycles from this ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with board members Bob Jenkins and Sheena Kaatz both voting no.

There were also negative votes with a pair of purchase requests from the Public Works Department. A request for a mobile speed tacking sign was tabled with Trustee Ben Burch voting no and a request to purchase a used Jetter pressure water tank from the City of Augusta for $1,000 by a 6-1 vote with Jenkins voting no.

The board adopted several ordinances by unanimous votes along approving a Library Board request for personnel policy changes and the appointments of Kelli Corbin, Cassie Meinholz as the School Board representative, and Karen Hurd to the Library Board.

An amendment to return the alcohol license fees back to pre-COVID-19 amounts also passed unanimously.

Newly elected and or re-elected board members were given the oath of office.