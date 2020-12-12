Fall Creek Village Board deals with pond issues

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board reviewed the quarterly reported on the Inland Lake District a.k.a the village pond during its monthly meeting for October back on the 12th.

The report highlighted a draft of a maintenance plan which looks to remove weeds and sediment from the pond.

Also regarding the pond, the board unanimously agreed to study an option to install a wood pole with an eagle/osprey nesting platform. The purpose is to be a natural solution to the geese problem near the pond.

The board also approved granting a pair of easements for the CTH. K bridge, one a .04 acre parcel to Eau Claire County for a fee of $250 and a gas easement for the area to Xcel Energy for a fee of $567.75.