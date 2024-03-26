Fall Creek Village Board election surveys

FALL CREEK - There are five candidates competing for three seats on the Fall Creek Village Board in the 2024 spring election which will be held next Tuesday, April 2. Polls in the village open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

These candidates are:Bob Longwitz, Josiah Kleven, Ryan R. Aylesworth, Bryan Kaatz and Curt Strasburg. Of this group of candidates, Alesworth is the lone incumbent.

Questionnaire surveys were sent to all these candidates asking three brief questions on topics of discussion relevant to Fall Creek for the election. Kleven, Kaatz and Strasburg sent replies. Here they are:

Bryan Kaatz:

1). What's the most important thing you hope to accomplish in the term on the village board you are running for?

There isn't one specific thing I'm looking to accomplish. The job of a trustee is to make the best decisions for the community by working together as a Board. Municipalities face many challenges and it takes six trustees and the Village president to acquire information and act.

2). What policies do you intend to support to both promote and handle growth in the village?

This would depend on the type of growth one is referring to. Economic growth would be great. This would hopefully create jobs and also fill the vacant lots in the industrial area.

3). What's your opinion on the new library/community center and how much should the village support it?

I think the idea for a library/community center is a good idea. As for how much the Village should support it, that I can't say because I don't know how much of a financial burden that would put on the tax payers. The construction itself may not be a large investment but the upkeep is something we need to consider. In addition, the potential location poses some safety concerns, in my opinion.

Curt Strasburg

1). What's the most important thing you hope to accomplish in the term on the village board you are running for?

Educating our residents on village ordinances in an effort to sustain the aesthetics of our neighborhoods here.

2). What policies do you intend to support to both promote and handle growth in the village?

As a member of the Village Planning Commission, I intend to uphold the zoning policies and ordinances, which will allow for coordinated growth in the community.

3). What's your opinion on the new library/community center and how much should the village support it?

I am in support of the library center if the majority of our village residents feel the the tax burden would be acceptable, and if the Village is in a position to incur the additional costs as well as the expenses to maintain the property.

Josiah Kleven

1). What's the most important thing you hope to accomplish in the term on the village board you are running for?

I would like to see Keller Park continue to be updated and upgraded as it's an iconic place in Fall Creek to gather and help build the community. I would also like to intentionally and accurately present the thoughts and concerns of village members to the board as well as communicate transparently with the community about the decisions the board makes.

2). What policies do you intend to support to both promote and handle growth in the village?

I would like to see more local businesses and would support policies that help bring more to our area. I love the small-town feel of Fall Creek and desire to keep that as we welcome more people into our community. The policies I support will reflect that as well as the efforts in keeping the people and facilities of Fall Creek from being burdened from the growth.

3). What's your opinion on the new library/community center and how much should the village support it?

I think the new library and community center would be a great asset to our community as long as it can be fully funded and any operating costs would not become a strain to the people of Fall Creek.