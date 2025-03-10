Fall Creek Village Board holds two meetings in August

FALL CREEK - The Village Board of Fall Creek held two meetings during the month of August, both in the Village Hall.

A special meeting of the Board took place on Aug. 7 and on its agenda was a change order to the new Village Library and Community Center. The DNR not approve the stormwater plan as bid and required

modification in order to approve the plan, which resulted in the plan being outside the scope of what was bid and outside the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) for the project. The cost for this change order will be in addition to the GMP. Fall Creek Village Administrator Jared McKee reported the approved plan requires upflow filters and receptacles in the parking lot at an estimated cost of $136,000. The Board approved the changes unanimously.

The regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Board took place on Aug. 4. There were more change orders reviewed for the Library and Community Center project. The project's construction manager, R.J Jurowski Inc.

was to contract with each low bidder. However, Jurowski is a union contractor and cannot hire non-union shops. The low bidders for the earthwork and masonry were not union contractors; in order for the Village

to keep the lowest bid prices, those scopes will be pulled out of Jurowski’s contract and the Village will contract directly with the low bidders. The deduct change order of ($810,040) decreases the contract for RJ Jurowski for that purpose. The change order for electrical install and relocating the electrical transformer and CT cabinet, explaining that this cost will be covered under the contingency line of theGMP­ how the contingency line item works, stating that some items are known right away. For example, items that were listed in the plans but did not get included in the scoped bid docs will be paid for from the contingency line item. The Board decided to approve of the associated change orders for a net due of $63,064.95 unanimously.

The Board also unanimously approved authorize permission for and waive the fees for the Tilly Harder Memorial Softball Tournament July 24-26, 2026 and waive the park fees. Approval and waiver would need

to be applied for each year for the tournament.

In other agenda items, the Board voted unanimously to deny a requested building permit for 349 W Lincoln Ave. and t and have the Village seek legal advice on the conditional use permit