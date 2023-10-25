Fall Creek Village Board holds two recent meetings

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board held two meetings in September in the Village Hall

The first was a special meeting held on the 25th . There the Board approved the final plat plan for Creekside Estates and approved authorizing inclusion in the State health insurance program. Both votes were unanimous in favor.

During its regular Board meeting held back on the 11th, the Board approved an amendment to the Village ordinance code on zoning for Dwellings in Commercial and Downtown Business Districts which clarified regulations regarding second-floor dwellings in C1 & Downtown Business zoning districts. They also passed another zoning ordinance amendment that clarified the level of contribution of park land required of a developer and stated the Board could require a fee in lieu of land dedication. They also agreed unanimously to approve spending $91,000 for engineering serviced to a proposed Brickyard road expansion and voted to approve Plan Commission’s recommendations for a planned development off Water Tower Rd. giving a preliminary approval of the general concept that includes narrower rural roads, no sidewalks, and private septic systems, and requesting the cost comparison for water service and additional information on the size of the cul-de-sacs.

The Board also, on its agenda, approved a resolution requesting Eau Claire County transfer maintenance of County Trunk AF from State Street to South White Street be transferred to the Village of Fall Creek and passed a first reading of the village's updated comprehensive plan. They also approved a Village audit contract with the accounting firm of Clifton, Larsen, Allen for audit for 2023, approved all bartender's licenses and fees and the installation of a gate e in the outfield of the new baseball field at Keller Park.

It was announced at this meeting that the Village was awarded a DNR Stewardship Grant for playground and park improvements at Keller Park. The DNR will share costs 50/50 with the Village, up to an amount of $54,888. The Village was previously awarded a grant of $7,000 through the Green Bay Packers Foundation for this project as well.