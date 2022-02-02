Fall Creek Village Board moves forward on new ballfield

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board went ahead with a proposal to help build a new ballfield in the village at its monthly meeting for December held back on the 13th.

The motion unanimously approved by the board stated that the village will help build a ballfield at Keller Park, the general location to be “Option A”, naming Matt Bartow as the general contractor, with

the Village contributing up to $70,000, with Trustee Burch as the broad point of contact for the Village Board. A contract will be negotiated between the Village and the liable entity, which will be overseen by Village' Administrator Jared McKee.

The board also approved adding Bremmer Bank to the authorized public depositories, approving agreement with Clifton, Larsen, Allen for village audit services for 2021 and continuing the agreement with Real Living for EAP services and in addition to grant McKee the authority to make a decision about whether or not to contract for this service next year and to choose which vendor.