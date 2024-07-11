Fall Creek Village Board review police staffing report

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Police Department conducted report on staffing for the department. Police Chief Colin Mumford presented this report at the Village Board's September meeting back on the 9t. at the Village Hall.

Chief Mumford reported on the police staffing needs for the Village of Fall Creek, reviewing a comparison of staffing levels at other police departments in the State which have municipal populations of 1300-1500. He also urged the Board to deny an appeal of a rejection of a bartender's license due to a felony conviction on the applicant's record as per village policy, which the Board did by unanimous vote.

The Board also approved an asseors' contract with Randy Prochnow for for the years 2025-2027 at a cost of $5,500 annually. They also approved Village President Tim Raap's appointment of John Mason to the Plan Commission to complete the term of Heather Glassman, which was also unanimously approved.