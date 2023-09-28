Fall Creek Village Board votes to continue comprehensive plan

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board voted to continue with the comprehensive plan the Board had adopted back in 2009 during its August meeting held back on the 14th in the Village Hall.

The Board held meetings over the last year to review the plan to make sure it was still in line with the Village’s goals and to update the funding options.

The Board adopted several resolutions upon second readings. These included an amendment to Title 10 - Motor Vehicles & Traffic concerning grass, leaves, and snow swept and or blown into village streets (the amendment states a person is not allowed to deposit grass clippings, rubbish, snow, etc. on Village streets, sidewalks, or public rights-of-way); an amendment to Chapter 199 - Peace & Good Order re: Age for Purchase & Possession of Cigarettes (corrects the age requirement for a person who wishes to purchase or possess cigarette) and an amendment to Title 3 - Public Records & Finance re: Claims Against Village, etc. (defining an alternate procedure for approval of financial claims against the Village).

In other agenda items, the Board approved a new sign applications for Hailey Martin, Restored Co, LLC, 102 W Lincoln Ave. and Julie Stautz, Red Fern Café, 125 E Lincoln Ave and also approved a restored façade application for The Corner Pub on E. Lincoln Ave. by a 6-1 vote with only Village President Tim Raap voting no stating the project did not warrant deviation from the village's building guidelines for the improvements it made and or plans to make.

A first reading for an amendment to ordinance Title 16 Zoning, re: Dwellings in Commercial and Downtown Business Districts was also approved as was a first reading for an amendment to Ordinance 267 - Subdivision of Land, re: Dedication of Lands for Green Space (amendment addresses the amount of land required and part of the amendment cleans up wording to make it clear that if the Board chooses, they may require the developer pay a fee, in lieu of land dedication, that could be used for park improvements).

The Board approved a motion to allow the village's Library Board to conduct a feasibility study to expand the space at the library. They also approved two bartender's licenses and an amendment to the village fee schedule. The Board went into closed session to Deliberating or Negotiating the Purchasing of Public Properties, the Investing of Public Funds, or Conducting Other Specified Public Business, Whenever Competitive or Bargaining Reasons Require a Closed Session. They came out and unanimously approved a resolution to allow the Village administration to proceed with the items discussed in closed session.