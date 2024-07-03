Fall Creek Village Board votes zoning and code amendments

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board held its January meeting on the 8th in the Village Hall and desalt with several building/construction project measures.

Amendments to the village's zoning codes dealing with pole sheds, commercial parking, and wellhead protection were all approved as were motions to grant Village Administrator Jared McKee the authority to get separate bids for different phases of the project to reconstruct the tennis/pickleball courts and basketball courts at Keller Park and authorizing Administrator McKee to solicit bids on the Miami Ave. project for just grinding and surface replacement only.

The Board also unanimously approved the building and sign permit application for the planned Cricket Pizza, 129 E Lincoln Ave and amendments to village code regarding sexual offender residency restrictions.

Open Book was set by the Board for Thursday, April 18th from 5-7 PM and Board of Review for Wednesday, May 29th from 5-7 PM.