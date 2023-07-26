Fall Creek Village releases comprehensive plan updated for 2023

FALL CREEK - The Village of Fall Creek has released an updated and amended version of the village's comprehensive plan.

The original version was put together and released back in 2009. The revisions will be subject to a public hearing starting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Village Hall. Citizens can view the plan online at the village's website at https://fallcreekwi.gov/.

At the Board's June meeting back on the 12, the Board voted unanimously to amend the village's Health and Sanitation Ordinance to restrict the time free items may be placed on the boulevard. They also amended the village's parking ordinance to restrict parking during specific times and areas, approved all alcohol and cigarette licenses within the village; granted garbage hauler licenses; all requests from the Fall Creek Lions Club for Fun Fest and the CMAR report.