Fall Creek wins two quad meets, now ranked No. 2 in the state

The Fall Creek High School Volleyball Team is ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 3 as they won two quadrangular meets last week. The Crickets' record is 19-1.

FC participated in a quad meet at Eleva-Strum back on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Fall Creek def. Durand 25-16, 25-13; Eleva-Strum 25-11, 25-12 and Mondovi 25-12, 25-19.

Fall Creek's Gianna Vollrath broke the school record for kills at the quad. The previous record was 1,216 kills held by Tatum Mayenschein. Gianna broke the record on her fifth kill of the night in the first set vs. Durand. The new record is at 1,243 kills and counting. And how as had 31 kills, 22 digs and six aces in the meet. Teammate Tori Marten had 15 kills and five blocks, Sam Olson had 40 assists and 10 kills; Hannah Herrem had 30 digs and JaneyAnne Grossinger had 10 kills

E-S went 1-2 in this meet, defeating Mondovi 2-0 but losing to Durand 0-2.

Fall Creek then went 3-0 in its own quad meet held on Thursday, Sept. 2. Fall Creek def. Owen-Withee 25-7, 25-7; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 25-7, 25-10 and Boyceville 25-8, 25-6

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser def. Boyceville 18-25, 26-24, 15-9; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser def. Owen Withee 17-25, 25-22, 15-12 and Owen Withee def. Boyceville 25-21, 25-21. The final records were as follows:

Fall Creek 3-0

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2-1

Owen-Withee 1-2

Boyceville 0-3

Vollrath had 24 kills and 15 aces, Olson finished with 30 assists, 13 kills, five aces and Hannah Herrem had 20 digs.

Also last week Osseo-Fairchild swept Blair-Taylor 25-6, 25-5, and 25-22 at B-T. The Thunder improve to 8-1 overall.