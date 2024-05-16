Fall Creek wins WCC in first year back from co-op

Jack Walden is the only senior on the Fall Creek High School Baseball Team.

That mean's he's the only one left from the last separate FCHS squad from 2021.

Thus, when the Crickets were able to nail down the Western Cloverbelt Conference title, their 11th in school history (and the first time both baseball and softball won league titles in the same season). It meant something extra special to him to stick it out for all four years, two of them playing with Black River Falls.

And even more special for Walden was being the winning pitcher in the as the Crickets clinched the WCC crown with a 5-1 win at home Tuesday over Eau Claire Regis, their final regular season home game.

Walden tossed a three-hitter in the win and FC batters Logan Gustafson was a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Nathan Kurtz hit an RBI-double. FC closes its regular season with a contest at Regis this afternoon at 5 p.m.

Besides beating the Ramblers, FC also had to overtake Bloomer in the standings and did so by sweeping the Blackhawks last week. Fall Creek won 7-6 on Tuesday, May 7 at home. Bloomer rallied for three runs in the top of the 7th inning to tie the game at 6-6 but in the bottom of the 7th with two outs, Finley Wright had the game winning RBI. Walden and Brayden Ceranski also had hits. Then, 48 hours later in Bloomer, the Crickets won 10-5. FC got 11 hits and winning pitcher Kurtz held the home team to just five hits. In the second inning the Crickets scored six Runs with two outs on seven consecutive hits and after the second inning Kurtz did not give up a hit. At the plate Fall Creek was paced by Gustafson with two hits and three RBIs, Ethan Westrate two hits and an RBI, Walden with two hits, including a double and Kurtz smacked a two RBI-double.

The only recent blemish for FC was a non-conference loss to No. 6 ranked Elk Mound (16-1) at home last week Friday, May 10 by a 5-1 score. The Crickets are 13-1 overall and 9-2 in the WCC.

Osseo-Fairchild (5-13, 5-5) topped Stanley-Boyd at home Tuesday by a 13-1 score. Brogan Korger had the win on the mound and top hitters for the Thunder were Spencer Osmonson, 3-for-4 with a double; Brooks Koxlien 2-for-3 and Mason Schmidt with a 3-RBI double. O-F and S-B will be seeing each other quite often in the next week and a half as the two teams square off this afternoon, May 16 in Stanley and play again in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament on Thursday, May 23 at S-B. The Thunder have the No. 10 seed. They will also be quite busy over the next few days as they will also face No. 2 ranked Pittsville on Friday at home at 5 p.m. followed by Arcadia on Monday, May 20 on the road and a road game with Mondovi on Tuesday, May 21. Also last week, the Thunder lost a doubleheader at home to Eau Claire Regis on Thursday, May 9 by scores of 7-3 and 3-1.

Eleva-Strum couldn't keep the momentum from their big win over Pewaukee back on Sunday, May 12 in Milwaukee at American Family Field. The Cardinals lost a non-conference game at Mondovi 4-2 on Tuesday, May 14 as winning pitcher Austin Remington held the Cardinals to just two runs on four hits. E-S (13-8 overall) plays a doubleheader at Augusta this afternoon starting at 4 p.m. at Jan Krueger Memorial Field. Augusta (1-15, 0-10) lost Dairyland Conference home games last week to Eau Claire Immanuel Luther 12-5 on Thursday, May 9 and Whitehall 9-5 on Monday, May 13. AHS also closes the season at home Monday, May 20 vs. Melrose-Mindoro while No. 13 Eleva-Strum matches with No. 10 ranked Blair-Taylor on the same day. B-T is a game and a half ahead of the Cardinals in the DC Standings 11-0 to 9-1.

WIAA regional tournament pairings are starting to leak out. First round ballgame are next Thursday, May 23 at 5 p.m. Eleva-Strum, a No. 4 seed in a loaded Division 4 Blair-Taylor Sectional bracket will host No. 12 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption while Fall Creek is slated to host Augusta in Division 3.