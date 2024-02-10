FC annual meeting approves '24-25 budget

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School District Annual Meeting, taking place back on Sept. 23 in the District Meeting Room, approved the 2024-25 school district budget and tax levy.

The budget that was approved will spend $16,414,823, which is up 12.37 percent from the 2023-24 budget which was $14,607.485.96. The tax levy from the public was up 7.65 percent to $4,453,077 from $4,136,438.

The General Fund budget will spend $11,702,513, up from $11,277.614 with increase coming in instruction and debt service.

The General Meeting also approved salaries for school board members to be set at $1,500, allowed for short-term borrowing for the district and authorized the sale of used equipment in the district.

The Fall Creek School Board held its September meeting back on the 16th in the District Meeting Room. There the Board approved a facility study to be done in the 2024-25, and agreement with Eau Claire School District for PT and VI Service and an agreement with Wisconsin Educators Risk Management Cooperative (WERMC) to purchase insurance. They also approved, coming out of closed session, hiring the architect firm of Rettler Inc. to handle the new stadium, complex design.