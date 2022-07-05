Home / Augusta Area Times / FC Board amends ordinance on Board of Review

FC Board amends ordinance on Board of Review

Sat, 05/07/2022

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board approved the second reading of an amendment to a village ordinance concerning the Board of Review during its March meeting held back on the 14th.

The amendment adds a member to the Board of Review making the total number of members an odd number to avoid a tie-vote situation.

Also on its agenda, the Board approving the sign permit in the downtown business district, voted unanimously to deny a conditional use permit for a commercial property at 114 S State St., and unanimously approved a resolution to advance monies from Capital Projects Fund to General Fund for paying off the loan for the Raether Property.

News

