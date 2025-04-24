FC Board approves controversial greenhouse rezone

FALL CREEK - A rezoning and conditional use permit of a parcel of land from R1 to Agriculture on Randall Rd. for a new greenhouse business was approved by the Fall Creek Village Board during a contentious meeting of the Board back on March 10.

Several citizens spoke out against the rezoning proposal with concerns over decreasing property values to homes they own due to traffic, concerns over the types of fertilizer and stormwater drainage in the area. The owners of the parcel, Mary and Pachia Xiong stated that they were willing to work with the community to and have been willing to compromise on the location of the structure as requested by the village's Plan Commission and were surprised by the opposition as they have been farming the parcel for over a decade and want to be friends with members of the community. The request for rezone with just one dissenting vote, that of Curt Strasburg while approval of the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) was approved unanimously based on several stipulations within the permit including removing all current structures and fences on the land within 90 days, putting in a high tunnel on the land and placement of the greenhouse as far south and west as allowed by the USDA and with the approval of the village's Zoning Administrator, with the furthest south line being in line with the neighboring farm structures. The Board also unanimously approved an amendment to village ordinances related to temporary agricultural buildings.

In other zoning and land use matters, the Board also approved a CSM for Vern Ming for a parcel of land CSM, contingent upon the correction of the street name where it is located; approve the Final Plat for the Creekside Estates II with the variance for a 34' rather than 36' street width and requiring the necessary documents be submitted; adopted an amendment to Ordinance Title 16 related to Temporary Agricultural Buildings; amendments to the Official Transportation Map that adds proposed streets to the

west end of the Village.

The Board also approved a resolution asking the county and state to lower the speed limit on Hwy. 12 within the village.