FC Board passes amendments on vehicle-related ordinances

FALL CREEK - The second reading of amendments to the Village of Fall Creek's ordinances concerning streets, sidewalks and abandoned and inoperable vehicles was unanimously approved by the Village Board at its July meeting at City Hall on Lincoln Ave. in Fall Creek.

The major change in the ordinance was an exception that was added to allow for parking in the backyard of up to two devices not on a hard-surface of a residential lot with a residential structure so long as the grass is mowed, the devices do not leak fluid, they are parked at least 10 feet from the property line and kept in working order.

The board also unanimously approved sign application for two locations on E. Lincoln Ave. addresses 102 and 155. They also approved a donation of two bird and two ducks boxes; a bid from Fahrner Asphalt for GSB88

slurry seal for a total of $27,000 for Water Tower Rd.; bids from Senn Blacktop for patching the Village Hall parking lot for $12,795 and for patching three cuts from water main breaks last year (on Washington, Tyler, and Truman) for $11,295 and bartender operator licenses to Julia Alger and Margaret Denny.

The Board went into closed session and came back out to pass the following motions: pursue a developer’s agreement on a parcel of land in the Industrial Park and a first right of refusal on a second parcel in the Industrial Park; authorize Village Administrator Jared McKee to work with Ayres & Associates on platting and engineering for a road in the TIF District and to authorize Administrator McKee to contact legal counsel regarding nuisance property.