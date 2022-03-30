FC School Board denies motion to transfer territory to Altoona district

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School Board unanimously denied a motion to detach a portion of the district bordering the Altoona School District during the February board meeting held back on the 28th in the Fall Creek District Office meeting room.

A hearing was held on the petition to alter district boundaries in which Mike Golat City Administrator for the City of Altoona along with Fall Creek District Superintendent Joe Sanfelippo gave their arguments pro and con respectively, to the board. Afterwards the board unanimously voted down the petition and closed the hearing.

During the regular meeting of the board, the Clusta A Agreement and CESA No. 10 Service Contract were both unanimously approved.

The board also heard the first reading of several proposed district policies as well.