FC School Board holds February meeting

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School Board held its February meeting back on the 16th in the District Meeting Room.

The Board approved an agreement with Eau Claire School District for Project Search Program participation.

They also approved the second reading of various District policy proposals for School Support Organizations, Personal Communication Devices and Academic Honesty. The approved the second reading of various revisions to current policies such as Student Fundraising; Gifts, Grants and Bequests; Definitions; of Board Member Behavior, Communications and Code of Conduct; Board District Administrator Relationship; Development of Administrative Guidelines; Evaluation of the District Administrator; Reading Instructional Goals and Kindergarten Assessment; Parent and Family Engagement in Title I Program; Interscholastic Athletics; 5112 Entrance Age; 5411 Third Grade Promotion and Retention: At Risk Students; 5515 Student Use and Parking of Motor Vehicles; Purchasing; Digital Content and Accessibility and Artificial Intelligence. They also approved the second reading of district policy rescinding for School Support Organization.

In personnel matters, the Board agreed to hire Clara Grohn as Middle School Track and Field Coach and also approved job postings for two part-time aides for the remainder of the 2025-2026 School Year, adding a School Psychologist position to begin with the 2026-2027 school year, adding a Physical Education intern teaching position for the 2026-2027 school year and .a proposal to give the Superintendent the authority to accept employee resignations and retirements submitted in February -September and to hire for all open positions in these months. They also approved the certified staff base wage contract