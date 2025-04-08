FC School Board holds summer meetings

FALL CREEK - The School Board of the Fall Creek School District held meetings this summer on June 23 and July 21 at the District Meeting Room.

During the June meeting, the following bids were approved unanimously by the Board: oil bid to Halron Lubricants; tire bid to Bauer Built Tire and fuel bid to Falls Mart LLC. The Board also unanimously approved an agreement with Altoona School District for Curriculum Support Services.

During the July meeting, the Board approved the School Perceptions Contract, 2024-25 school year budget adjustments and amendments, the preliminary 2025-26 school year budget, the purchase of a van and breakfast and lunch service for staff during the month of August before the new school year begins.

The Board also approved academic standards for the upcoming school year and added two part-time positions to staff.