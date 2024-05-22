FC teams win regional titles, many Area athletes qualify for sectionals

WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Sectional meets are scheduled for Thursday, May 23. Augusta and Fall Creek athletes will compete in Cameron and Eleva-Strum and Osseo-Fairchild athletes will be in Bangor. Top four in event head to the state meet next weekend in La Crosse. Both meets tomorrow begin after 3 p.m.

For the fourth year in a row Fall Creek swept both team regional titles and at this year's meet in Colfax back on Monday, May 20. It wasn't close. Only the Crickets were above 100 points in each meet out of 11 teams competing in both team standings.

Team scores in the girls meet were as follows: defending state champion Fall Creek 170, Clear Lake 96, Colfax 71, Prairie Farm 69, Eau Claire Regis 67, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Spring Valley 49.50, Boyceville 46, Elmwood/Plum City 33.50, Glenwood City 29 and Augusta five points. On the boys' side: Fall Creek 165, Boyceville 86, Glenwood City 85, Eau Claire Regis 76, Spring Valley 57.50, Clear Lake 56, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Augusta 39, Colfax 35, Elmwood/Plum City 29.50 and Prairie Farm five points.

Tri-County Area athletes qualifying for Cameron Sectional Meet were as follows (Top 4): Dakota Antczak and Lincoln Burr of FCHS in this discus they finished first and second respectively while Augusta's Flint Parisi was fourth. Antczak's winning throw was a personal best 147-04. FC's Mariah Sloop won the high jump with a mark of five feet, two inches (another personal best) with teammate and state qualifiers last year Evelyn Bergeron placing fourth. FC's Alena Sanfelippo won the long jump with a leap of 17-1 (with teammate Becca Stursz fourth) and first in the pole vault at 11-6 and first in triple jump at 35-7 (with Gracie Marten in third place). Fall Creek's Levi Atkins, fourth in the pole vault. FC's Caroline Grossinger, fourth in the shot put. Koen Tumm, Jacob Wathke and Korbyn Anderson of Fall Creek, two through four in the triple jump. FC's Anna Dougherty, fourth in the 100-meter high hurdles. Isaac Steinke of Fall Creek, first in the 110-meter high hurdles in :15.45 seconds and first also in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 41.71 seconds with Tumm second; Stursz, first in the 100-meter dash in :12.42 seconds and first in the 200 in :25.75 seconds with teammate Rylee Windsan in third. Anderson and Wathke, 2-3 in the 400-meter dash; Gracie Marten, fourth in the 300-meter low hurdles. Brian Birdsall, third in the 200-meter dash with Augusta's Brady Bertrang in fourth. Tumm, third in the long jump. Steinke and Bo Vollrath, 2-3 in the shot put. Emallie Sorenson, fourth in the 800-meter run. Caleb Steinke, fourth in the 800-meter run.

In the relays, FC qualified its girls' 3200-meter team (second); its regional champion 800-meter team of Stursz, Sanfelippo, Winsand and Reese Lucken with a time of 1:45.76; its 400-meter team (third) and its 1600-meter quartet (second). The Crickets also qualified their boys' 800-meter (third); 400-meter (second); 1600-meter (second); and 3200-meter (third). The Beaver boys were eighth in the 800 and 1600-meter relays and fifth in the 400 while the AHS girls placed seventh in the 400-meter relay.

Tri-County Area athletes scoring points in the Colfax Regional meet were Augusta's Mike Smith, eighth in the discus; Nate Spencer and Mason Antczak of Fall Creek, 5-6 in the pole vault. FC's Kelly Addison, seventh in the shot put. Augusta's Eric Lalonde, fifth in the triple jump. FCHS's Caroline Grossinger, fifth in the 100 hurdles. Lucken, fifth in the 100. Augusta's Brady Bertrang and Fall Creek's Ben Pilgrim, 6-7 in the boys' 100. the Crickets' Lily Walden, fifth in the girls 300 hurdles. Lalonde, fifth in the boys' 300 IM hurdles. Augusta's Caiden Randal, eighth in the 200. Fall Creek's Rebecca Krenz and Lyllian Anderson, 5-6 in the 3200-meter run. Fall Creek's Corina and Caroline Grossinger, 7-8 n the discus. Caleb Steinke of Fall Creek, seventh in the high jump while Augusta's Beau Harmer finished eighth. Birdsill fifth and Lalonde eighth in the long jump. Augusta's Mike Smith and Parisi, fifth and eighth in the discus. Dougherty and Augusta's Zoey Gunter, sixth and seventh in the triple jump. Fall Creek's Joel Stump and Augusta's Preston Schafer, 5-7 in the 3200-meter run. FC's Ashtyn Looker, eighth in the 800. FC's Marcus Kleinhans, eighth in the 800.

Both Eleva-Strum and Osseo-Fairchild's track and field teams competed in the WIAA Division 3 Onalaska Luther Regional on Monday, May 20. E-S was fifth as a team in both team standings while O-F was 12th in boys and 13th in girls. Mondovi won the girls' regional title and Luther the boys

Sectional qualifiers from the Tri-County Area were Annalyse Preston of Eleva-Strum, third in the 400. E-S's girls' 1600-meter relay team finished third as did their 3200-meter relay team. Aliza Kulig of E-S won the high jump with a height of 4-10 and teammate Kenzy King won the discus with a season-best throw of 100-08. E-S's Jack Preston finished third in the 400. Central boys' 400-meter relay team also qualified finishing fourth as did their 3200-meter relay team while the Cardinal boys 1600-meter relay team finished third. The Cards' Jaxon Rindal finished fourth in the shot put and teammate Ryan Julson was second in the discus.

Points were also scored in the meet by Rindal in the discus, fifth, one of several near-misses for Central in qualifying. Julson finished seventh in the shot put. The Cards' Russell Hulett finished fifth in the long jump and sixth in the high jump. E-S placed sixth in the boys' 800 relay. Central's Axel Young finished eighth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. teammate Bo Windjue was eighth in the 110-meter high hurdles. E-S's Brennan Hanner was sixth in the 200. E-S's Olivia Caponigro finished sixth in the discus and seventh in the shot put. Central's Ashlyn Hanson finished eighth in the triple jump. The Cards' Ella McConnell finished fifth in the long jump while Osseo-Fairchild's Hayden Vold placed sixth. Vold also placed eighth in the 200 as did teammate Reese Zigler in the 100-meter dash. E-S's Anabel Howie finished eighth in the pole vault. O-F's Lillian Kufner finished fifth in the high jump and seventh in the 400. Eleva-Strum finished fifth in the 400 and 800 relays. Kulig finished fifth in both hurdle races. Hanson and Amalia Dyar finished 7-8 in the 800-meter run.

The Walek Invitational meet was held last week Thursday, May 13 in Whitehall and Osseo-Fairchild, Augusta and Eleva-Strum were there competing in it along with 11 other teams. G-E-T won the girls team title and Arcadia the boys. E-S was fourth in the girls' team standings, Augusta 11th and O-F 13th. E-S was seventh in the boys, Augusta 11th and O-F 14th.

Event-by-event in the girls' meet we had for the Tri-County Area athletes such as Vold taking fifth in the 200; Hanson eighth in the 400; Augusta's Cecelia Hanson finished fourth in the 1600 while teammate Sam Troug was eighth; the Thunder's Alyssa Burmesch finished third in the 3200; Kulig finished third and fifth in both hurdle races; E-S and Augusta finished 4-5 in the 400 relay; E-S was third in the 800 relay; fourth in the 1600 relay and second in the 3200 relay with Augusta sixth. Kulig did win the high jump at 4-11 with Guntner finishing third, E-S's Callan Skoug placing fifth and Burmesch eighth. Howie was eighth in the pole vault. McConnell finished sixth in the long jump. Caponigro finished sixth and teammate Avarie Segerstrom placed eighth in the shot put. King finished fourth, Segerstrom sixth and Caponigro in the discus.

Event-by-event in the boys' portion of the Walek Invite we had Bertrang eighth in the 100; Hanner eighth in the 200; Preston Schafer third in the 3200; Windjue and Jared Bohn 7-6 in the 110 hurdles; Bohn eighth in the 300 hurdles; E-S fifth and Augusta eighth in the 400 relay; Central fifth in the 800 relay; E-S sixth and Augusta eighth in the mile relay and Eleva-Strum third and Osseo-Fairchild sixth in the 3200 relay. Hulett and Harmer finished 4-6 in the high jump respectively; Hulett was sixth and Lincoln Bertrang of Osseo-Fairchild placed eighth in the long jump; Bohn was fifth in the triple jump; Parisi was eighth in the shot put and Julson finished fifth and teammate Reede Brown eighth in the discus.

