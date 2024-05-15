FC track sets records but dethroned as WCC Champs

CADOTT - The Fall Creek High School Track and Field had much to celebrate at the Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Meet on Tuesday, May 14.

New school records were set by Alli Sanfelippo in the long jump with a new mark of 18 feet, two inches to win the conference title and Rebecca Sturz in the 100-meter dash with a winning time of :12.41 seconds.

But the team titles this year went to different schools as Bloomer won the WCC's girls team title by a close 174-165 margin over the defending champ Crickets and Stanley-Boyd took the boys' team title, again by a close count over FCHS 165-159.

The rest of the team scores from the meet were for girls: Cadott 91, Eau Claire Regis 82, Chippewa Falls McDonnell 80, Stanley-Boyd 78, Thorp 14 and Osseo-Fairchild 2. In the boys' team standings: Chippewa Falls McDonell scored 128, Bloomer 76, Regis 69, Cadott 57, Thorp 31 and Osseo-Fairchild 4.

Stursz and Sanfelippo teamed up to go 1-4 in the 100 and Strusz won the 200-meter dash in :25.57 seconds. Other winners for FC girls were Sanfelippo in the pole vault at 11-6 and triple jump at 35-9.

Also scoring points for FC in the girls meet were Emallie Sorensen and Gracie Marten, 6-7 in the 400-meter dash; Sorenson and Mariah Sloop, 3-4 in the 800-meter run; freshman Audrey Koehler placing second in the 3200-meter run and third in the 1600-meter run; Evelyn Bergeron and Sloop went 2-3 in the high jump; Marten and Anna Dougherty were 7-8 in the 100-meter high hurdles; Dougherty finished fourth and freshman Rylee Winsand was sixth in the 300-meter low hurdles; Lydia Williams finished fifth and Jamie Johnston was eighth in the pole vault; Stursz was fifth in the long jump; Marten placed eighth in the triple jump; Caroline Grossinger placed fourth and Addison Kelly eighth in the shot put while Corina Grossinger, Caroline Grossinger and Addison finished second, third and sixth respectively in the discus. The relay races were for Fall Creek a fourth in the 400-meters, third in the 800 meters, fifth in the 1600 meters and third in the 3200 meters.

Fall Creek had much of its top finishes in the boys' meet in the field events. Freshman Koren Tumm won the triple jump with a first place mark of 40-7. Seniors Levi Atkins and Mason Antczak were first and second in the pole vault respectively with Atkins top height an 11-6 while Dakota Antczak won the discus title with a throw of 129-11. Seniors Isaac Steinke and Bo Vollrath went 2-3 in the shot put.

FC record three second place finishes in the 400, 1600 and 3200 relays which unfortunately were decisive in the team standings. The Crickets placed third in the 800 relay. Other points for FCHS came from Ben Pilgrim, seventh in the 100, Brian Birdsill and Korbyn Anderson, fourth and seventh in the 200; Anderson also took fourth in the 400. Caleb Steinke, Nate Spencer and Marcus Kleinhans all placed in the 800 in fourth seventh and eighth in that order. Joel Stump finished eighth in the 1600; Steinke was second in the 110-meter high hurdles while Tumm placed fifth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

Osseo-Fairchild's points in the WCC meet came from sophomore Reese Zigler, eighth in the 100-meter dash, Hayden Vold, eighth in the 200-meter dash; freshman Jason Sedillo, seventh in the 110 hurdles and Mason Scheffer, seventh in the discus.

The same Cadott track hosted the annual DeJung Invitational last week Friday, May 10 and it was only fitting as the meet was pretty much a warm-up for the WCC meet. The only difference was Fall Creek swept the boys and girls team titles. FC scored 181 points in the girls and 180 points in the boys' meet out of 10 teams competing.

First place finishes for FCHS were put in by Stursz in the 100 and 200; Sorensen in the 800 in 2:37.34; the 400 relay team of Stursz, Maddison Halverson, Reese Lucken and Winsand in :52.15 seconds; Sloop in the high jump with a personal best mark of five feet; Sanfelippo in the long and triple jumps; FC boys 800 meter relay team of Isaac Steinke, Anderson, Birdsall and Pilgrim in 1:35.70; the 1600 relay team of Anderson, Caleb Steinke, Jacob Wathke and Patrick Lebis in 3:43.12 and the 3200 relay team of Mason Antczak, Caleb Steinke, Kleinhans and Spencer in 9:10.39; Spencer in the pole vault at 9-6; Tumm in the triple jump at 40-9, Vollrath in the shot put at 42 feet and Dakota Antczak in the discus with a toss of 136-7.

Also scoring for FCHS in the meet, Sanfelippo and Winsand, second and fifth in the 100; and Lucken, fifth and Winsand seventh in the 200; Marten, fifth in the 800; Koehler, second in the 3200; Doughherty and Caroline Grossinger, fifth and eighth in the 100 hurdles; Dougherty third and Lily Walden eighth in the 300 hurdles; Bergeron, second in the high jump; Williams, third in the pole vault; Stursz, third in the long jump; Caroline Grossinger, eighth in the triple jump; Caroline Grosinger and Kelly, 3-5 in the shot put; Corina Grosinger, Kelly and Emma Novak-Bougie, second, sixth and eighth in the discus respectively; Pilgrim, eighth in the 100; Birdsall, Lebeis, Nolan Ritger and Wathke, second through fifth in the 200; Lebeis, third in the 400; Spencer, sixth in the 800; Marcus Coleman, fourth in the 3200; Isaac Steinke, second in the 110 and 300 hurdles; Tumm second and Caleb Steinke third in the high jump; Atkins, Antczak, Stump and Alex Anderson, 4--7 in the pole vault; Tumm and Birdsall, 4-8 in the long jump; Wathke and Korbyn Anderson 4-6 in the triple jump; Steinke, Ian Viring and Dakota Antczak, second, fourth and fifth in the shot put and Reeve Buchholz, Lincoln Burr and Wyatt Raether, third, fifth and eighth in the discus. The Cricket girls' relays teams finished fifth in the 800; third in the 1600 and third in the 3200.

Osseo-Fairchild's Mason Scheffer placed eighth in the 300 hurdles and Sedillo finished eighth in the 110 hurdles while Nolan Olson was seventh in the 800.

Next Monday are the Division 3 regional meets with Augusta and Fall Creek competing in Colfax while Osseo-Fairchild and Eleva-Strum will compete together at Onalaska Luther. Top four placewinners qualify for the sectional meets on Thursday, May 23, in Cameron for the Colfax Regional and Bangor for the Luther Regional. Other teams competing at Colfax are the host Vikings, Clear Lake, Boyceville, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, Eau Claire Regis, Glenwood City, Prairie Farm and Spring Valley while at Luther, besides the host Knights are Lincoln, Alma/Pepin, Bangor, Blair-Taylor, Cochrane-Fountain City; Independence/Gilmanton, Melrose-Mindoro, Mondovi, Whitehall and Providence Academy