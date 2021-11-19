FC Village Board agrees to spend money on new ballfield project

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board unanimously voted money to go towards building a new ballfield in the community during its October meeting on the 11th at the Village Hall.

Board members came to a consensus that a new ballfield was a good idea with discussion still taking place with the Lions Club on where to locate it. The village will spend up to $2,000 to get engineering numbers analyzing the cost difference between the two options for the location of the new ballfield.

The board also voted unanimously to spend up to $2,500 for an engineering study on the village's wastewater treatment plant to find out from the engineer that designed the plant (Davy Inc.) what options the village has to accepting septage at the plant.

Fall Creek Village Administrator and Public Works Director Jared McKee recommended to the board the village needs to evaluate engineering services to guarantee competitive rates and stated he would like to put out requests for proposals which was adopted by the board unanimously.

A second reading and motion adopt an ordinance in its entirety, making it a part of the Code of the Village of Fall Creek, was unanimously approved by the board. The ordinance clarifies parking in residential driveways.

Village President Tim Raap appointed Evan Nyberg to fill the remainder of Dale Reetz’s term on the Plan Commission which was approved unanimously.