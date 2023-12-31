FC Village Board approves 2024 budget

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board approved its 2024 village budget at its November meeting held back on the 13th in the Village Hall.

The 2024 budget has a total expenditure of $3,504,065, up from $3,156,327 budgeted in 2023 with almost all Funds showing increases in expenditures. The levy for the budget was set at $531,395.

There were several developments from the October and November meetings of the Board concerning development.

The Board approved in October an offer for purchase from Dollar General for a portion of land near the water tower to build on of their stores. They proceeded with soil borings, site plans, etc. before the sale will be finalized, with an expected timeline for closing within a year.

In that same water tower area, a proposal by developer Michael for a, large-lot, high-cost housing subdivision on 124 acres. He requested consideration that private water and sewer services be allowed, rather than hooking-up to Village utilities as the developer would have to foot the entire cost if Village water was required, rather than each private property owner being responsible for that cost. He said his intent was to have large lots with likewise larger, more expensive homes that he felt would bring in good tax revenue for the Village, even though the Village wouldn’t gain revenue from utilities. However, Board members felt it made no sense to establish a housing development near the water tower and not hook-up to village utilities. Thus, by a 5-1 vote, a resolution was passed to to require the proposed development to use the Village's water service. Board members also approved, by voice vote, a request to the Plan Commission to consider different land use zoning options and a potential new zoning district.

Complaints and concerns about the Randall Rd. Project were expressed not just by citizens but also by Village Administrator Jared McKee. One citizen, living on Randall Rd.. expressed to Board members during the public comment portion of the meeting frustration with the lack of communication from the construction company and that the project is dragging on much longer than estimated. When it came time to approve a pay request for the project, McKee also pointed out the construction delays and the problems with the subbase of the road not drying. McKee stated the east portion of the road was spongy and like a washboard so he would not allow the contractor to pour the blacktop until the road could pass a proof roll. He also directed the contractor to remove any quantities regarding sand and road base that were not acceptable quality from this pay request/ With these stipulations the pay request to Haas Sons in the amount of $185,640.16 was passed by a vote of 4-2.

Speaking of roads, McKee reported to the Board that Miami Ave. has deteriorated substantially. He has submitted a grant application through the Local Road Improvement Program. In the coming months, a decision

will have to be made as to the degree of the project - whether to just take care of the surface concerns or to address the underground utilities as well.

Fall Creek Police Chief Colin Mumford reported on the state’s speed grant program, stating members of the department worked many overtime hours over the last several months for this program and were reimbursed by it. Mumford said Fall Creek’s participation in the program was very successful with many traffic stops conducted for the purpose of reducing speeding and traffic violations, primarily on Hwy 12.

Mumford noted the majority of the stops were not residents of the Village, but people passing through.

In other agenda items from the two fall meetings, the Board unanimously approved granting two bartenders licenses for the remainder of the year; adopted the amended Comprehensive Plan; accepted a grant from Game Time/Minnesota Wisconsin Playground for new and or additional Keller Park playground equipment; authorizing the funding for 2024 for the Fall Creek Area Fire District; rescinded a resolution for inclusion under the Wisconsin Public Employers’ Group; approved the sale of fermented malt beverages and intoxicating liquors for consumption away from the premises where sold to My Salon & Plum Street Boutique; allowed Anne & Dennis Volbrecht to extend their building permit application for 118 N. Wisconsin Street for another six months; approve the two recommended capital expenditures for a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck for approximately $73,229 and a 2024 Dodge Durango Pursuit AWD for approximately $50,706; approve a pay request #3 to Ayres Associates in the amount of

$161,311.20 and approved an updated building lease for the Fall Creek Historical Society.