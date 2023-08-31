FC Village Board approves appeal of bartender's license application

FALL CREEK - An appeal of a recommendation to turn down a bartender's license was approved by Fall Creek Village Board during its July meeting held on the 10th at the Village Hall.

Village Police Chief Colin Mumford had recommended the Board turn down the application consistent with village protocol per the review but that he supports appeals to such recommendations to the full Board if they are made which was done in the case of applicant Patti Lange. She wrote a letter to the Board and attended the meeting along with her employer for support and to answer any questions on the application. The Board decided to grant the appeal by a unanimous vote and they also voted to approve the bartender's license applications for seven other applicants unanimously.

The Board, voted in favor, upon second reading, of an amendment to a village ordinance making it a part of the Code of the Village of Fall Creek concerning the listing the wages of the Board as had been listed in the prior ordinance and defines a deadline regarding material to be presented at a meeting.

In other agenda items, the Board voted to grant a refuse hauler's license for a year to Johnson Roll-off Service. They also voted to deny the permit application of Toby Biegel for 102/104 E. Lincoln Ave. as recommended by the Plan Commission, and to waive the fee for a resubmittal to Plan Commission. Also approved were first reading an ordinance amendments concerning payment claims to the village, the age for the purchase of cigarettes and the hauling away of snow and grass and debris being blown or pushed over curbs into the street.

The Board also approved a policy for body cameras for the police department and approved a motion that specifies fees for yard/lawn abatement and snow abatement.