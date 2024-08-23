FC Village Board approves change in bartender license application process

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board has changed the way it approved bartender's licenses within the village.

At it's July meeting on the 8th at the Village Hall , the Board granted unanimously the authority to approve such licenses to village administrative staff rather than via the Village Board

The licenses will be approved so long as the applicants has passed a background check issued by the Fall Creek Police Department. The Board also gave administrative staff the authority to approved all temporary Class B licenses as well.

The Village Board unanimously gave authority to Village President Tim Raap to apply for a $4.25 million grant for the new library and community center project. They also approved a resolution expressing a willingness for the Village to spend no more than $1.8 million for the project's completion and to authorize Raap and Village Administrator Jared McKee to enter into negotiations with the firm of Lien and Peterson Architect for the design of the building.

The Board unanimously approved pay request No. 2 for the Business Park Extension Project in the amount of $204,563.04 to Tanner Excavating. They also approved a variance to citizen Kathryn Quesnell to allow housing a third dog. The variance was granted for current animals only; if an animal passes away or otherwise moves from the premises, the variance ceases. If complaints are received, the variance will be reconsidered. They also approved applying for a grant for new playground equipment for Keller Park and the village updated Schedule of Fees.

In the June meeting of the Village Board back on June 10 at the Village Hall, the Board approved all bartender's licenses in the village except one along with garbage hauler permits to Waste Management and GFL. They also approved the , the annual CMAR report