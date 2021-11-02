FC Village Board approves measures against beavers affecting creek

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board unanimously approved a motion at its January meeting to allow for the hunting or trapping of beavers on Fall Creek at its January meeting held back on the 11th at the village hall.

Beavers reportedly have been dragging trees they've cut down into the creek creating dam problems. Persons can either trap the beavers or use side arms against them but only with the approval of the village Police Chief.

Speaking of water, it was reported to the board that Fall Creek Inland Lake’s Rehabilitation Project was included in the Eau Claire County budget and is approved for up to $10,000 of matching funds

Several citizens spoke during the meeting on topics such as the village's website,water/sewer/garbage rates, and bi-weekly recycling pick-up. There's also growing concern in the village over snow removal of sidewalks. The village's Public Works Department asks residents to clear public sidewalks in front of homes and properties within 24 hours after a snowfall. If not, then the village will remove the snow but only at a cost to the property owners. There have been reported complaints about some sidewalks not being cleared in time.

In other items the board took action on: a Memorandum of Understanding with the Town of Ludington regarding police services for the 2021 calendar year was unanimously approved as was establishing parking regulations for the parking lot south of Village Hall, the south side of U.S. Hwy. 12 in front of 122 E Lincoln Ave, and the east half of the parking lot to the west of Village Hall and setting the date for Open Book as April 15th from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. and Board of Review as June 2 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m

The board went into closed session twice: the first time on an economic development proposal. The board came out of closed session and approved giving Village President Tim Raap and Village Administrator Jared McKee the authority to work to finalize the Memorandum of Understanding with Matt Bartow. The board went into closed session again for an evaluation of Administrator McKee. The board came out of closed session and took no action and adjourned for the evening.