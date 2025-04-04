FC Village Board holds two meetings in February.

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board held two meetings the month of February at the Village Hall.

A special meeting took place on the 19th where the Board unanimously approved an amendment to a village ordinance which amendment defines temporary agriculture buildings and allows them as a conditional use in the Urban Transitional (UT) district. Discussion took place as to what type of expectations would probably be required as conditions when granting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP). It was the lone major item on the agenda.

The regular Board meeting took place on the 10th. The Board unanimously agreed to rezone Part of Parcel #127-1044-10-050 from Urban Transitional District (UTD) to Twin-Home District (R2-TH) and Single Family Residential Higher Population Density District (R1A). They also granted authority to Village Administrator Jar5ed McKee to seek engineering services at a cost of approximately $42,000 or less so we will be able to go out

for bid for a proposed new lift station on the west side of Fall Creek Pond. They also unanimously passed resolutions asking Eau Claire County to lower speed limits on CTH. K and Hwy. 12 in the village limits.

Board members also heard McKee's annual report on the village's finances. He noted the village's sewer account was in the red which made the sew rate increase, which began on Jan. 1, necessary.